Ryan Gosling Channels Ken in Pastels for ‘Barbie’ Press Day in Toronto

Ryan Gosling arrived at the press day for the “Barbie” movie in Toronto on Wednesday, channeling Ken-style inspiration in a pastel Gucci look.

As part of the ongoing press tour for his new movie, the actor decked out in a full Gucci ensemble, including a pastel blue single-breasted suit paired with a pink diamond-pattern shirt. The ready-to-wear look was completed with light lavender Gucci horsebit loafers.

Ryan Gosling attends “ Barbie ” Canadian Press Day on June 28 in Toronto. Getty Images

Gosling was joined at the press day by his sister, Mandi Gosling, who wore a purple dress and a pink Gucci bag.

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling attend “Barbie” Canadian Press Day on June 28 in Toronto. Getty Images

The actor’s look was inspired by his “Barbie” character, Ken. In the trailer for the film, it’s clear Ken has the same penchant for bright colors, pastels and a hint of camp.

Ryan Gosling attends “Barbie” Canadian Press Day on June 28 in Toronto. Getty Images

The choice of the pink shirt nodded to the Barbiecore trend that has swept the nation since the first teaser trailer for the film was released last summer. By the end of July 2022, the word Barbiecore clocked in at 17.8 million views on TikTok.

Although Ken’s primary role is Barbie’s male comrade, the character is getting his moment to shine with this film and Barbie’s marketing. This week, Airbnb announced a contest for two guests to have the opportunity to stay at the real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse in a room that is entirely Ken-themed.

In addition to Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie as the title character of the movie. Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon round out the rest of the cast. The movie will premiere on July 21.