Sabrina Carpenter Decks Out in Lux Leather for Billboard Power 100

Sabrina Carpenter attended the Billboard Power 100 event on Wednesday in Los Angeles, wearing an all-leather look.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress and singer wore a leather tube top with matching leather pants and platform leather boots. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and a necklace with a single diamond. Carpenter also wore this look for the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 event. Mike Tran for Billboard

For makeup, Carpenter went for an elevated evening-ready look featuring a matte lip, light blush, heavy mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center with bangs in the front and done in a loose, free-flowing, half-up style.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 Event. Mike Tran for Billboard

In addition to her music career, last November, Carpenter added another line to her resume: fragrance creator. Carpenter launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The product was also released in the metaverse.

The fragrance drew inspiration from Carpenter’s love of desserts. “The idea for the fragrance stems from my love of chocolate cake,” Carpenter said. “There are baby videos of me not even opening my presents on my birthday, and just asking for chocolate cake. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and I don’t mess around with my desserts. The inspiration for the bottle design came from these French chocolate bars I would find [in candy shops].”

Carpenter is also a fashion collaborator, having worked with Aéropostale for a collection in 2019 when she was an ambassador for the brand and face of their holiday campaign.

The annual Billboard Power 100 event celebrates the music industry’s most influential executives. This year’s event was presented by leading global wealth manager UBS. Awards included Executive of the Year, Label of the Year and the Clive Davis Award.