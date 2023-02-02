×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Astrological Wellness App Soulloop Launches in the U.S.

Fashion

Yarn Makers Embrace DIY Trend for Spring 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Decks Out in Lux Leather for Billboard Power 100

The singer also performed at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at Goya Studios on February 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 event on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Mike Tran for Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter attended the Billboard Power 100 event on Wednesday in Los Angeles, wearing an all-leather look.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress and singer wore a leather tube top with matching leather pants and platform leather boots. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and a necklace with a single diamond. Carpenter also wore this look for the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at Goya Studios on February 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 event. Mike Tran for Billboard

For makeup, Carpenter went for an elevated evening-ready look featuring a matte lip, light blush, heavy mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center with bangs in the front and done in a loose, free-flowing, half-up style.

Related Galleries

Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at Goya Studios on February 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sabrina Carpenter at the Billboard Power 100 Event. Mike Tran for Billboard

In addition to her music career, last November, Carpenter added another line to her resume: fragrance creator. Carpenter launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The product was also released in the metaverse.

The fragrance drew inspiration from Carpenter’s love of desserts. “The idea for the fragrance stems from my love of chocolate cake,” Carpenter said. “There are baby videos of me not even opening my presents on my birthday, and just asking for chocolate cake. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and I don’t mess around with my desserts. The inspiration for the bottle design came from these French chocolate bars I would find [in candy shops].”

Carpenter is also a fashion collaborator, having worked with Aéropostale for a collection in 2019 when she was an ambassador for the brand and face of their holiday campaign.

The annual Billboard Power 100 event celebrates the music industry’s most influential executives. This year’s event was presented by leading global wealth manager UBS. Awards included Executive of the Year, Label of the Year and the Clive Davis Award.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Hot Summer Bags

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sabrina Carpenter Does All-Leather for Billboard Power 100

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad