Sabrina Carpenter Shines in Custom Frolov Heart-cutout Minidress While Opening Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Mexico City

Sabrina Carpenter shimmered on stage at Taylor Swift‘s “The Eras Tour” concert on Thursday in Mexico City. The singer, who performed as the night’s opening act, wore a custom dress from Ukrainian designer Frolov. Her shining minidress featured a sheer layer with crystal embellishments, along with the brand’s standout heart-shaped cutout in the center.

“The new custom design we’ve crafted for Sabrina is essentially twin dresses inspired by the pink gown from our Couture Collection she wore recently,” Ivan Frolov, the brand’s creative director, said in a statement. “Seeing how she and her styling team loved this look, we’ve decided to create two new exclusive versions using unique lace designs.’

This is the first time Carpenter has opened for Swift. Carpenter will be joining her for a few more international “Eras Tour” dates in Argentina and Brazil.

“Trying to process this but alas I shant. Can’t wait to join the ‘Eras Tour’ in Latin America. Thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) This is a dream come true,” Carpenter captioned an Instagram post in June regarding the news.

Earlier in August, Carpenter unveiled her latest fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty — Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream. “When you’re creating a fragrance, you have to take all these things into consideration: how long the perfume wears, how the scent changes over time and the coloring of the fragrance, plus the bottle,” Carpenter told WWD about the new scent.

In 2022, the songstress debuted her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, which was packaged as a chocolate bar and inspired by her love of sweets.