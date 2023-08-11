Sabrina Carpenter Goes Sheer With Statement Feathers by The Attico at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration

Sabrina Carpenter arrived on the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Issue on Thursday in Hollywood, California, taking an elevated approach to minimalism in an asymmetric black dress by The Attico.

The dress had a cutout at the bodice, a sheer skirt with a feather trim hemline and a thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with black ankle-strap open-toe platform heels.

Sabrina Carpenter Gilbert Flores for Variety

Carpenter worked with her stylist Jason Bolden, whose clients include Demi Singleton, Dwyane Wade and Storm Reid.

It’s been a busy past year for the actress and singer. In addition to her endeavors in entertainment, she also expanded into the fragrance world with the launch of Sweet Tooth in collaboration with Scent Beauty.

Sabrina Carpenter Gilbert Flores for Variety

In 2022, Carpenter also attended the Met Gala for the first time wearing a custom sparkling Paco Rabanne gown designed by the brand’s creative director Julien Dossena. That same year, the singer also released her fifth studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” and went on tour.

Carpenter most recently performed at Lollapalooza Chicago earlier this month, where she channeled Barbiecore inspiration in a hot pink crystallized heart-shaped crop top by Area, pairing it with a metallic micro miniskirt. She added a pair of chunky platform go-go boots to the look.

In March, Carpenter attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards, and presented popular K-pop girl group Twice with the Breakthrough Artist Award.

Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event spotlights the publication’s annual Young Hollywood Issue and its Young Hollywood Impact List. The Impact List profiles top young actors, musicians and content creators in the entertainment industry. This year’s event was presented by For the Music. Honorees included Sydney Sweeney, Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy.