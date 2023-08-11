×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: August 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tapestry + Capri: Will It Work?

Beauty

Inside Revlon’s Post-Perelman Playbook

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka on Dressing Zendaya in Smartwater Campaign

Sabrina Carpenter Goes Sheer With Statement Feathers by The Attico at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration

The actress joined fellow young actors and musicians at the annual event celebrating Variety's Young Hollywood Issue.

Sabrina Carpenter, Variety, Power of Young Hollywood
Sabrina Carpenter at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event on Thursday in Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sabrina Carpenter arrived on the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Issue on Thursday in Hollywood, California, taking an elevated approach to minimalism in an asymmetric black dress by The Attico.

The dress had a cutout at the bodice, a sheer skirt with a feather trim hemline and a thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with black ankle-strap open-toe platform heels.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Sabrina Carpenter Gilbert Flores for Variety

Carpenter worked with her stylist Jason Bolden, whose clients include Demi Singleton, Dwyane Wade and Storm Reid.

It’s been a busy past year for the actress and singer. In addition to her endeavors in entertainment, she also expanded into the fragrance world with the launch of Sweet Tooth in collaboration with Scent Beauty.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Sabrina Carpenter Gilbert Flores for Variety

In 2022, Carpenter also attended the Met Gala for the first time wearing a custom sparkling Paco Rabanne gown designed by the brand’s creative director Julien Dossena. That same year, the singer also released her fifth studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” and went on tour.

Carpenter most recently performed at Lollapalooza Chicago earlier this month, where she channeled Barbiecore inspiration in a hot pink crystallized heart-shaped crop top by Area, pairing it with a metallic micro miniskirt. She added a pair of chunky platform go-go boots to the look.

Related Articles

In March, Carpenter attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards, and presented popular K-pop girl group Twice with the Breakthrough Artist Award.

Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event spotlights the publication’s annual Young Hollywood Issue and its Young Hollywood Impact List. The Impact List profiles top young actors, musicians and content creators in the entertainment industry. This year’s event was presented by For the Music. Honorees included Sydney Sweeney, Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy.

Sabrina Carpenter Goes Sheer for Variety's Power of Young Hollywood

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad