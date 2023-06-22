×
Sabrina Elba Embraces Preppy Details in Bouclé Self-Portrait Skirt Suit at Royal Ascot 2023

The wife of actor Idris Elba attended the annual equestrian event.

Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot.
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Hana Cross attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)
Sabrina Elba attended the third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday in Ascot, England. It marked her first appearance at the annual equestrian event, which has been staged since the 19th century.

Elba opted for a white bouclé skirt suit by the British label Self-Portrait. Han Chong, the brand’s founder and creative director, had Elba’s look custom-made. The ensemble included a tailored belted jacket with peplum and a slit pencil skirt with crystallized buttons affixed to the hip.

Elba added on white point-toe pumps, a matching fascinator and diamond dangle earrings.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Sabrina Elba attends day three of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot. Getty Images

Makeup artist Valeria Ferreira gave Elba a beige smokey eye and brown lip liner. Her hair, done by Rio Sreedharan, was styled in a straightened bob.

The model, who is married to actor Idris Elba, is dedicated to charity work. In 2020, she was named a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations, focusing on agriculture and addressing food insecurity.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Sabrina Elba attends day three of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot. Getty Images

She’s also entered into business ventures with her husband, with whom she co-launched S’able Labs. Founded in 2022, the skin care line features a range of five products, including cleanser, toner, moisturizer and an exfoliating mask. Five percent of the proceeds from each sale are donated to Farm Africa, an organization that helps farmers “increase their harvests, build their incomes and sustain natural resources,” according to S’able’s website.

