Sabrina Elba Embraces Preppy Details in Bouclé Self-Portrait Skirt Suit at Royal Ascot 2023

Sabrina Elba attended the third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday in Ascot, England. It marked her first appearance at the annual equestrian event, which has been staged since the 19th century.

Elba opted for a white bouclé skirt suit by the British label Self-Portrait. Han Chong, the brand’s founder and creative director, had Elba’s look custom-made. The ensemble included a tailored belted jacket with peplum and a slit pencil skirt with crystallized buttons affixed to the hip.

Elba added on white point-toe pumps, a matching fascinator and diamond dangle earrings.

Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot Getty Images

Makeup artist Valeria Ferreira gave Elba a beige smokey eye and brown lip liner. Her hair, done by Rio Sreedharan, was styled in a straightened bob.

The model, who is married to actor Idris Elba, is dedicated to charity work. In 2020, she was named a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations, focusing on agriculture and addressing food insecurity.

Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot. Getty Images

She’s also entered into business ventures with her husband, with whom she co-launched S’able Labs. Founded in 2022, the skin care line features a range of five products, including cleanser, toner, moisturizer and an exfoliating mask. Five percent of the proceeds from each sale are donated to Farm Africa, an organization that helps farmers “increase their harvests, build their incomes and sustain natural resources,” according to S’able’s website.