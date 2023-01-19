×
Sadie Sink Goes Monochromatic in Alexander McQueen Dress to ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The actress stars in "The Whale" film alongside Brendan Fraser.

Sadie Sink on the Jan. 18 episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers."
Sadie Sink on the Jan. 18 episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers." Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Sadie Sink donned a chic dress for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actress appeared on Wednesday’s episode in an Alexander McQueen maxidress.

Sadie Sink on the Jan. 18 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Sadie Sink on the Jan. 18 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The ankle-length green dress had a sharp collar and belted detail. Sink worked with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson for her workwear outfit. Dickson has also outfitted Mindy Kaling, Sydney Sweeney and Kelsea Ballerini.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1379 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 18, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Sadie Sink on the Jan. 18 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Hairstylist Tommy Buckett styled Sink’s signature ginger tresses straight, with a slight side part. Sink wore ginger red lipstick and had defined brows. She completed her outfit with a pair of black textured boots with a square heel.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1379 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 18, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Sadie Sink on the Jan. 18 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

While on the show, Sink talked to Meyers about her acting debut on Broadway, her role in “The Whale” and her working with Taylor Swift on the “All Too Well: The Short Film.” In talking more about her role in Taylor Swift’s short film, which was released in 2021, Sink told Meyers how the interaction with the famed superstar came to be.

“I was a fan of hers before and then her team reached out and I guess she had me in mind for this video. So you know I said yes, of course,” she shared with Meyers.

“You would never think that our paths would really cross, like someone being in the music industry and then in the film industry. Like it just never — two different worlds. So it was kind of like a bizarre mash-up but everyone was very excited,” she continued.

The actress just finished up a standout role in the movie “The Whale,” which was released in theaters in December. She stars in the film alongside the lead Brendan Fraser. The movie centers around an English teacher attempting to rekindle his relationship with his young daughter.

