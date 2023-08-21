×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gant CEO Patrik Söderström on How to Keep a Heritage Brand Relevant

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo to Partner With Opéra Garnier

Business

Supreme Opens First Store in Seoul

How the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes Are Affecting Award Shows, Red Carpets, Streaming Series, Movies and More

On July 14, the SAG-AFTRA officially announced a strike and the WGA has been on a strike since May 2.

SAG-AFTRA members protesting in solidarity with striking WGA workers outside Netflix offices on July 11 in Los Angeles.
Rosario Dawson is seen on the SAG picket line at Warner Bros. 14 Jul 2023 Pictured: Rosario Dawson. Photo credit: CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007410_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justine Bateman seen on the picket line for the SAG strike in Hollywood. 14 Jul 2023 Pictured: Justine Bateman. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007371_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jack Black is seen picketing with SAG-AFTRA and WGA members outside of the Paramount studios. 24 Jul 2023 Pictured: Jack Black. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1011217_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Attends SAG Strike Line at Netflix HQ in NYC, Netflix, NY. 24 Jul 2023 Pictured: Tatiana Maslany. Photo credit: Mayer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1011179_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The entertainment industry continues to shift amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. 

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have officially been on strike since July 14, picketing for the better payment of actors. In addition, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), has been protesting since May 2.

Both of these strikes have taken a big toll on entertainment, affecting rollout dates for TV shows and movies, stopping actors from promoting their upcoming roles at red carpet events, along with halting production. 

With all of the ongoing changes in the industry, WWD rounds up the changes made to fan-favorite series, upcoming movie releases and highly anticipated award shows following the strikes. 

TV Shows

As a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, television shows have experienced a major shift. 

Late-night talk shows are completely shut down until the strike ends, including shows “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” In addition, “Saturday Night Live” is airing repeat episodes until further notice.

On the scripted television side, shows including “Abbott Elementary,” and “Yellowjackets” have halted their productions, so viewers may have to wait longer than usual to watch upcoming seasons. 

Streaming Shows

Even streaming platforms are affected by the ongoing strikes. Although streaming show episodes are usually recorded in advance, some series will experience pushbacks as a result of the strike.  

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Netflix's "Stranger Things."
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Movies

Films are experiencing changes due to the strike, with many movies for June and July pushed back to premiere at a later date. 

Since actors in the SAG-AFTRA guild are not allowed to promote their projects while on strike, red carpet movie premieres have been on pause as well. “Barbie The Movie” and “Oppenheimer,” which each had a July 21 release date, saw press tours that remained in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA rules. 

Award Shows

As award season approaches, a number of award shows are being affected by the strikes in Hollywood. 

Among them is the 2023 Emmy Awards, which was supposed to take place Sept. 18, but have now been pushed back to Jan. 15, 2024. The MTV Movie and TV Awards even made changes in May, showcasing a pre-recorded show after its host Drew Barrymore pulled out due to the strikes. 

Even the 2023 Venice Film Festival, starting in August, pulled “Challengers” from its scheduled film lineup. The movie, which stars Zendaya, was supposed to open the festival.

