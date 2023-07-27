Sai De Silva Dons Menswear-inspired Suit Vest With Dainty Sheer Bralette at Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration

Sai De Silva added a trendy spin to classic menswear at the Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration on Wednesday in East Hampton, New York. “The Real Housewives of New York City” star arrived at the party wearing a brown plunging vest and matching oversize trousers by Tod’s, completing her look with a dainty sheer bralette underneath.

Sai De Silva Lexie Moreland for WWD

To complete her suited outfit, De Silva toted the Tod’s Di Bag in leather mini and wore the Tod’s Kate chain detail slide sandals. In light of the summer heat, she slicked her short black tresses into a low bun.

De Silva currently stars in the latest season of “RHONY,” which premiered July 16. The show, which also includes cast members Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons, showcases De Silva in her element as a content creator, covering fashion and lifestyle.

Sai De Silva Lexie Moreland for WWD

De Silva has also been running her fashion blog “Scout the City” since 2008 and recently ventured into creating videos for YouTube.

The Brooklyn native is known for her standout style moments. Earlier this month, to the “RHONY” premiere in New York City, she wore a gold shimmering Oscar de la Renta gown with Patricia Von Musulin jewelry.

The Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration celebrated the summer season. Along with De Silva, it included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Neil Patrick Harris and Emma Roberts. The soiree featured a dinner by Little Gem NYC and a performance by Salt-N-Pepa.