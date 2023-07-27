×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Buys 30% of Valentino, Option to Buy the Rest

Business

Prada, Miu Miu Boost Group Sales, Profitability in H1

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Debuts Return to Tiffany X Beyoncé Collection

Sai De Silva Dons Menswear-inspired Suit Vest With Dainty Sheer Bralette at Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration

The fashion content creator and blogger currently stars in Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Sai De Silva at the Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26 in East Hampton, New York.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Casey Fremont and Carolyn Tate Angel
Sai De Silva
The scene at the Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration.
View ALL 31 Photos

Sai De Silva added a trendy spin to classic menswear at the Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration on Wednesday in East Hampton, New York. “The Real Housewives of New York City” star arrived at the party wearing a brown plunging vest and matching oversize trousers by Tod’s, completing her look with a dainty sheer bralette underneath.

Sai De Silva at the Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26, 2023 in East Hampton, New York.
Sai De Silva Lexie Moreland for WWD

To complete her suited outfit, De Silva toted the Tod’s Di Bag in leather mini and wore the Tod’s Kate chain detail slide sandals. In light of the summer heat, she slicked her short black tresses into a low bun.

De Silva currently stars in the latest season of “RHONY,” which premiered July 16. The show, which also includes cast members Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons, showcases De Silva in her element as a content creator, covering fashion and lifestyle.

Sai De Silva at the Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26 in East Hampton, New York.
Sai De Silva Lexie Moreland for WWD

De Silva has also been running her fashion blog “Scout the City” since 2008 and recently ventured into creating videos for YouTube.

The Brooklyn native is known for her standout style moments. Earlier this month, to the “RHONY” premiere in New York City, she wore a gold shimmering Oscar de la Renta gown with Patricia Von Musulin jewelry.

Related Articles

The Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration celebrated the summer season. Along with De Silva, it included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Neil Patrick Harris and Emma Roberts. The soiree featured a dinner by Little Gem NYC and a performance by Salt-N-Pepa.

Sai De Silva Dons Suit Vest and Sheer Bralette at Tod’s Hamptons Party

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad