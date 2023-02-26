×
Sally Field Brings Sheer Dressing With Floral and Sequined Details to SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The actress is the recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades-long career in film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
View ALL 75 Photos

Sally Field arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, giving her spin on the sheer trend.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with sheer detailing and embroidery. Field accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry, including diamond double drop earrings and a platinum diamond ring. She also sported classic black optical glasses.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

For makeup, the veteran actress went for a minimalist approach, with a nude lip, light blush and a hint of mascara. She had her short hair done in a coiffed style.

Field’s long-standing acting career has culminated in her receiving this year’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. The actress is the 58th recipien, with previous honorees including Betty White, Helen Mirren and Robert DeNiro.

Field’s numerous accolades throughout the course of her six-decade career have include two Oscars for best actress — “Norma Rae” and “Places of the Heart” — a SAG Award for ABC’s drama “Brothers and Sisters” and three individual Emmys.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Field was making the red carpet rounds earlier this year for her new film “80 for Brady” co-starring Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Jane Fonda. The movie tells the story of four lifelong friends who embark on a trip to see their favorite football player Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The film released in theaters in the USA on Feb. 3.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

