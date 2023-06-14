Salma Hayek Promotes ‘Black Mirror’ in Fringe Maxi Dress and Blazer on ‘Good Morning America’

Salma Hayek stopped by “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to promote her upcoming role in the sixth season of “Black Mirror.” After a four-year hiatus, Netflix’s hit horror anthology returns on Thursday.

Hayek wore a black maxi dress with fringe along the hem. She paired it with a matching tailored blazer, an oversize Balenciaga shoulder bag and platform satin pumps.

Salma Hayek arrives at “Good Morning America” on June 14 in New York City. GC Images

The actress also added a pair of rectangular sunglasses. Hayek’s jewelry included a gold bangle bracelet, a pendant necklace and small hoop earrings.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray put together Hayek’s ensemble. Corbin-Murray dresses several other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan.

Hayek’s ombré brunette tresses were straightened and styled by hairdresser Jennifer Yepez. The actress’ makeup consisted of muted pink lipstick and rosy blush.

On “GMA,” Hayek discussed her upcoming “Black Mirror” appearance, in which she plays an alternate version of herself. She costars with Michael Cera and “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy in the episode “Joan Is Awful.”

“It was so bizarre, but then, it’s ‘Black Mirror,’ so why expect anything other than bizarre?” Hayek said. “I was shocked when I read the script.”

For Hayek, playing herself wasn’t a challenge. “It’s kind of like an opportunity to make fun of yourself…it gives you the freedom to be very bold.”

Hayek, Murphy and Cera aren’t the only major stars in “Black Mirror” this season. Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz and Kate Mara will also appear in new episodes.