Salma Hayek Sparkles in Royal Blue Dress at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Salma Hayek attended Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, in a sparkling royal blue long-sleeve dress with keyhole detail.

The dress, from Gucci, hit below the knee and was embroidered with sequins resembling fireworks. Hayek wore metallic silver shoes and a metallic silver clutch, accessorizing with small jewel earrings.

Salma Hayek is seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. Getty Images for Gucci

For makeup, Hayek went for a classic evening look with light blush, a matte lip, eyeliner, heavy mascara and smokey eye shadow. Her hair was parted in the middle and straightened.

Gucci’s fall 2023 collection marks the last show before new creative director Sabato De Sarno‘s debut. Gucci’s previous creative director, Alessandro Michele, who was credited with reviving the brand, exited the luxury fashion house after seven years at the helm last fall. Michele spent two decades in total with Gucci, working as accessories director before being elevated to creative director in 2015.

Salma Hayek is seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. Getty Images for Gucci

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, before moving to Dolce & Gabbana, then joining Valentino in 2009, where he worked his way up to fashion director of men’s and women’s collections.

Last month, Gucci showcased a stand-alone menswear show for Milan Men’s Fashion Week after several coed shows. The collection was designed by its in-house men’s design team sans creative director.

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.