Monday's Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Fashion

Dsquared Clashes Sexy and Sporty for Resort

Business

LVMH Makes Donation to Emilia Romagna Region

Eye

Michelle Yeoh Celebrated at the Kering Women in Motion Gala

Salma Hayek Shines in Glittery Black Balenciaga Dress at Kering Women in Motion Dinner During Cannes Film Festival 2023

The actress is gearing up to appear in the sixth season of the sci-fi series "Black Mirror," which will be released in June.

Salma Hayek at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Gigi Hadid attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Michelle Yeoh attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alexa Chung attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Marion Cotillard attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek brought sparkly glamour to the Kering Women in Motion Dinner during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, opting for a sequin-embellished black gown.

Salma Hayek at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress’ glittery number featured dramatic padded shoulders and a ruffle-detailed neckline and skirt. The floor-length dress was from Balenciaga’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, of which WWD reported “the loose dresses were lovely, and the eveningwear all worthy of Oscar night.”

Hayek was dressed by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who she has been collaborating with for all of her Cannes Film Festival looks. On Saturday, she dazzled in an Alexander McQueen dress with an exploded neckline and puffball skirt in nightshade poly faille.

Salma Hayek at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Michael Buckner for Variety

Hayek just starred in the Oscar-nominated animation film “Puss in Boots: The Last Chapter,” alongside Antonio Banderas, and in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” with Channing Tatum, which was released in January.

Next, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” a thrilling sci-fi series that will return in June after five years.

Salma Hayek at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner on May 21 in Cannes, France.
Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection are battling it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

