Salma Hayek and Valentina Pinault Bring Mother-Daughter Style to Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Hayek's husband and Valetina's father François-Henri Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns Saint Laurent.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Getty Images

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault arrived at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 runway show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, showing off their mother-daughter duo style.

To support their brand in debuting its latest runway show, Hayek wore a deep green dress with a sheer bodice and mock neckline paired with a cropped black blazer and envelope clutch from Saint Laurent. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and earrings.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent fall 2023 show. Getty Images

Her daughter Valentina Pinault wore a light brown mesh top and a matching silk maxiskirt with suede platforms. She accessorized with a cognac brown crocodile-embossed clutch.

Saint Laurent is owned by Kering, whose chairman and CEO is François-Henri Pinault. The businessman is Hayek’s husband and Valentina’s father.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Valentina Paloma Pinault attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Valentina Paloma Pinault attends the Saint Laurent fall 2023 show. Getty Images

In addition to Saint Laurent, Kering also owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and other luxury brands.

Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 collection was characterized by WWD as hyper-focused on broad-shouldered jackets and pencil skirts. The overall show was described as a heady blast of mythic Parisian style.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Valentina Paloma Pinault and François-Henri Pinault attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Valentina Paloma Pinault and François-Henri Pinault Getty Images

Outside of its slate of brands showing at fashion month, Kering recently teamed with Black in Corporate America for a second time for a virtual mentorship program, with applications opening last month. About 22 mentees will be accepted this time — two more than the inaugural group. Finalists will be paired with executives across Kering’s various departments for mentorship.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.

