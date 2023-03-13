Salma Hayek Sparkles With Sequins in Custom Gucci Dress for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Salma Hayek arrived on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a bold dress.

The actress wore a sparkling orange sequin-embroidered gown custom designed by Gucci. She accessorized her look with a gold clutch bag.

To create her look, she worked with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, whose clients include Florence Pugh, Lily James and Gemma Chan.

Salma Hayek at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hayek skyrocketed to stardom in Hollywood after her role in “Desperado” and an acclaimed performance as Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film “Frida.” For over two decades, the actress has been a leading staple. Hayek holds esteemed film nominations on behalf of the Critics’ Choice Awards, Academy Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and Emmys.

Salma Hayek at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hayek presented the Oscar for Best International Feature Film alongside Antonio Banderas. The award went to “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Hayek was recently seen at W Magazine’s Pre-Oscars dinner on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing a Victorian-inspired ensemble from Saint Laurent. The look included a white long-sleeved blouse with a dramatic ruffle detail along her neckline and sleeves, which popped out of her black blazer. She coordinated her top with a velvet suit with black flared trousers.

Both Gucci and Saint Laurent are owned by Kering. Kering’s chairman and CEO is Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.