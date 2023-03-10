Salma Hayek Channels Regal Inspiration in Ruffled Blouse and Velvet Suit at W Magazine and Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

Salma Hayek arrived at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars dinner on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing an ensemble that channeled regal inspiration from the Victorian era.

Salma Hayek at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner on March 9 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for W Magazine

Hayek wore a white long-sleeved blouse with a dramatic ruffle detail along her neckline and sleeves, which popped out of her black blazer. She coordinated her top with a velvet suit with black flared trousers.

In the past, the actress has collaborated with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Salma Hayek and Lenny Kravitz at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner on March 9 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for W Magazine

Hayek pinned her shiny black tresses up into an evening-ready updo, and sported a fiery red lip that contrasted with her black-and-white outfit.

Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge and Olivia Wilde were among the other guests at the event, which was an intimate dinner celebrating some of the year’s best filmmakers.

From left: Salma Hayek, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner on March 9 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for W Magazine

Hayek delivered equally standout looks while attending fashion week. She arrived at the Saint Laurent fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show with her daughter Valentina Pinault in a deep green dress with a sheer chest and mock neckline. Hayek has close ties with the brand, as her husband is François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, which owns Saint Laurent. To the Gucci Milan Fashion Week show, she went for color in a blue keyhole-cutout gown with embroidered firework detailing.

The actress just starred in the film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which was released in December. She starred alongside Antonio Banderas in the film, which was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Animated Feature Film ahead of the Academy Awards on March 12. Hayek also starred in the latest “Magic Mike” film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which was released in theaters on Feb. 10. To the film’s world premiere in Miami, she opted for a beachwear-themed outfit, wearing a black fishnet dress with botanical-themed embroidery.