Salma Hayek Channels Beachwear Inspiration in See-through Dress With Bralette and Bikini Briefs for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Miami Premiere

The award-winning actress stars in the film alongside Channing Tatum, debuting in theaters Feb. 10. 

Salma Hayek at the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on Jan. 25 in Miami Beach.
Salma Hayek at the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" world premiere on Wednesday in Miami Beach. Getty Images

Salma Hayek went full fishnet for the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere in Miami on Wednesday. Hayek wore a black fishnet dress with botanical-themed embroidery.

Salma Hayek see-through dress at the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on Jan. 25 in Miami Beach.
Salma Hayek at the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere. Getty Images

Hayek’s long-sleeved dress featured cream, burgundy, lilac and periwinkle flowers with green foliage. Underneath the see-through dress, she wore a black bralette and a matching pair of briefs.

Hayek also sported stacked bracelets, silver hoop earrings, a green shimmering choker necklace and a long necklace with a clear pendant.

Salma Hayek see-through dress, channing tatum at the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on Jan. 25 in Miami Beach.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum at the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere. Getty Images

Her brown tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail, and she wore a pair of Larroudé’s shiny gold “Valerie” platform heels and carried a green Bottega Veneta “Casette” clutch.

Hayek stars in the upcoming film alongside Channing Tatum, who also attended the premiere, opting for an all-black look with a suit and T-shirt underneath.

Tatum has played the leading role in the “Magic Mike” movies since the first film was released in 2012. In the new film, Tatum, who plays Mike Lane, travels to London with a rich socialite who makes an alluring offer he can’t refuse, so he whips up a new group of dancers into shape, hoping for one last dance.

This is Hayek’s latest standout fashion moment. Earlier this month, at the Golden Globes, the actress wore an embellished Gucci gown with a bustier-like top that cinched at the waist. In December, to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she wore an off-the-shoulder sweater dress with a white ruffled hem at the skirt.

Hayek has been keeping busy, especially in the film space. The actress also starred in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” alongside Antonio Banderas. The animated film was just nominated for an Academy Award, in the category for Best Animated Feature Film, ahead of the Oscars on March 12.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” debuts in theaters on Feb. 10.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

