Salma Hayek Brings Together Leather and Lace in Lingerie-inspired Slip Dress for Time 100 Gala Red Carpet

The actress was featured in the magazine's Time 100 issue.

Salma Hayek in lace blue dress at the 2023 Time 100 Gala red carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Salma Hayek attended the Time 100 Gala on Wednesday night in New York. She was interviewed by fellow actress Penelope Cruz for the magazine’s annual Time 100 issue.

Hayek wore a lingerie-inspired blue slip dress, which featured a glittering lace overlay, leather paneling and a flowing black train. The actress paired it with silver accessories, including a large diamond cocktail ring, chandelier earrings and a crystallized clutch with a bow embellishment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

Hayek’s dark brown tresses were straightened and styled in a middle part. For makeup, she opted for light pink lipstick with matching blush and black winged eyeliner.

Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and her step-son Augustin James Evangelista also attended the event. Pinault also joined her mother at the Oscars in March as well as Vanity Fair’s legendary after-party.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and step son Augustin James Evangelista attend attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)
Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Augustin James Evangelista at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

On the carpet, the actress posed for a selfie with journalist Gayle King. Inside the event, Hayek mingled with Kim Kardashian.

2023 has already been a busy year for the actress. First, she costarred with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the franchise’s third installment, which came out in late January.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek and Gayle King attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)
Salma Hayek and Gayle King at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

This summer, Hayek is also slated to appear in Netflix’s hit horror anthology “Black Mirror.” In June, the Emmy-winning series returns for a highly-anticipated sixth season. “Black Mirror,” created by Charlie Brooker, hasn’t seen new episodes since 2019.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

