Sam Smith Sparkles in Sequined Coat and Red Gloves at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Sam Smith made a sparkling arrival to the Christian Cowan show on Tuesday in New York. Smith attended the show to view the designer’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Fern Mallis and Sam Smith at Christian Cowan ’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images

The artist wore an oversize sequined coat with a red jumpsuit underneath. Smith paired the look with sleek red platform boots. For accessories, they wore a shimmering silver choker and a pair of dangly earrings, with a pair of latex-like red gloves. Smith sat front row at the fashion show, alongside Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor and Lil Nas X.

Sam Smith and Orville Peck at Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York. Dolly Faibyshev for WWD

The designer spoke to WWD ahead of the show, saying the collection referenced “female legends of a bygone era,” including Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich. “The inspiration this season was really about these legends and their connection with the queer community from early on,” he told WWD. “Something that I find so beautiful and my reasoning for thinking that they loved each other so much was they channeled their sorrow into their creativity. I think that’s the talent the queer community has and these amazing women. I always do glamorous and fabulous, but there’s also a dark side to that glamour, which so often these amazing women, their lives ended quite tragic.”

Smith never misses a moment for a standout fashion look. To the 2023 Grammy Awards, they wore a custom Valentino gown with a dramatic side train. At the awards, Smith and fellow singer Kim Petras received a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance for their hit single “Unholy.” Smith’s most recent memorable look, however, was at this year’s Brit Awards, where they wore a custom all-black latex outfit by Harri. The ensemble had abstract oversize, inflated arms and thighs.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.