Sam Smith Honors Brianna Ghey With Headpiece and Dramatic Ballgown on ‘Gloria’ Tour

Sam Smith brought their “Gloria” world tour to the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, making a statement in an opulent ballgown.

Smith wore an oversize green dress with voluminous sleeves and opera gloves. They accessorized with a headpiece that appeared like a halo with the name Brianna Ghey in it.

Ghey was a 16-year-old transgender girl who was stabbed to death in the U.K. in February. Her funeral was held in March. Two teenagers were taken into custody and charged over Ghey’s murder. Her death is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Smith’s looks for the opening night of their “Gloria” tour didn’t just stop with the green ballgown and memorial to Ghey.

The singer’s pink ruffle gown from their “SNL” performance with Kim Petras made a return at the O2 Arena. Smith was surrounded by dancers in glittering sheer with coordinating pink fans.

Smith also continued to play on their devil inspiration from the Grammy Awards in March, wearing a black corset, fishnet tights, black thigh-high boots with red lace-up heels, a top hat with devil horns and a cape.

Smith also decked themselves out in a gold corset with matching gold leather pants and gold bondage accents. They contrasted their gold pieces with a white shirt and black tie underneath.

Smith’s most subtle look was a pair of heart print jeans. They opted to go shirtless, leaving the jeans as the statement piece.

Smith has become more daring with their looks for performances and appearances over the past several years. At the Brit Awards in February, the singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai. The look came with a dramatic shoulder and thigh design as if the latex was inflated around the arms and legs.