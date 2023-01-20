×
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Sam Smith Talks New ‘Gloria’ Album and Upcoming Tour in Glittery Sheer Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The singer is promoting their highly anticipated album "Gloria," which releases Jan. 27.

Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sam Smith made a sparkling arrival to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The singer appeared on Thursday’s episode, wearing a shimmering sheer dress.

Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Smith’s black dress included a plunging, scoop neckline and a chic pussy-bow tie, with four black buttons on each sleeve and a shiny, metallic look. Smith coordinated their gown with some layered necklaces, dangly earring, a pearl-shaped earring and a gold colored ring.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1781 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Sam Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

While on the show, Smith talked with Fallon about going to the White House, how they got in trouble with Lady Gaga and their upcoming album.

On the topic of Lady Gaga, Smith recalled a funny story, saying to Fallon: “Yeah I skipped school to see her “Monster Ball Tour” and I like, forged a letter from my dad. Then I got put in detention for like a week afterward. It was crazy, I was a bad liar. I don’t think she knows this, but it was so worth it.”

Smith continues to keep a busy schedule, with many exciting things in the works. Their new album, “Gloria,” releases Jan. 27. On the highly anticipated project is their hit single “Unholy,” which features singer Kim Petras.

The song has already made waves in the music industry, snagging a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ahead of the coveted award show on Feb. 5. They also are gearing up to perform on Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted by actress Aubrey Plaza. Smith will be going on tour starting in April.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

