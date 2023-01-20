Sam Smith Talks New ‘Gloria’ Album and Upcoming Tour in Glittery Sheer Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Sam Smith made a sparkling arrival to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The singer appeared on Thursday’s episode, wearing a shimmering sheer dress.

Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Smith’s black dress included a plunging, scoop neckline and a chic pussy-bow tie, with four black buttons on each sleeve and a shiny, metallic look. Smith coordinated their gown with some layered necklaces, dangly earring, a pearl-shaped earring and a gold colored ring.

Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

While on the show, Smith talked with Fallon about going to the White House, how they got in trouble with Lady Gaga and their upcoming album.

On the topic of Lady Gaga, Smith recalled a funny story, saying to Fallon: “Yeah I skipped school to see her “Monster Ball Tour” and I like, forged a letter from my dad. Then I got put in detention for like a week afterward. It was crazy, I was a bad liar. I don’t think she knows this, but it was so worth it.”

Smith continues to keep a busy schedule, with many exciting things in the works. Their new album, “Gloria,” releases Jan. 27. On the highly anticipated project is their hit single “Unholy,” which features singer Kim Petras.

The song has already made waves in the music industry, snagging a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ahead of the coveted award show on Feb. 5. They also are gearing up to perform on Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted by actress Aubrey Plaza. Smith will be going on tour starting in April.