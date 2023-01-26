Sam Smith Gives All-black Dressing a Camp Twist at Valentino’s Haute Couture Show

Sam Smith arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show on Jan. 25 for Paris Couture Week on Jan. 25 wearing a camp take on head-to-toe black.

To support Valentino in debuting its latest couture offerings, Smith wore a head-to-toe black ensemble from the brand, with a shirt featuring a statement black fabric flower accent, black trousers and black platform heels. The singer accessorized with a Valentino monogram clutch bag, and one stud and one pearl earring.

Sam Smith attends the Valentino couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25. Getty Images

Smith has been making the public appearance rounds to promote their new album “Gloria,” which will be released Friday.

This past weekend, the singer was joined by Kim Petras and Sharon Stone on “SNL” to debut the title song from the album. Stone made headlines for her black and gold dress by Gaurav Gupta that she took center stage in as she channeled Aphrodite.

Smith also performed with Petras their hit duet “Unholy.” For that performance, Petras hid under Smith’s oversize fluffy pink gown until it was time for her to sing. The duet by the singers is nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Unholy topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the U.S. The music video for the song was released on Sept. 30.

Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show was described as partywear for the post-lockdown set. The 89 looks shown in the collection drew inspiration from the ‘80s and old-school glamour.

“To me, couture is relevant when it talks to a lot of people, when you can deliver your message in a very bold way and I felt during these seasons that the young generation are really touched by couture,” Piccioli explained to WWD in a preview.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.