×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Sam Smith Gives All-black Dressing a Camp Twist at Valentino’s Haute Couture Show

The singer's new album "Gloria" will be released Friday.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sam Smith attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Sam Smith attends the Valentino couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25. Getty Images

Sam Smith arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show on Jan. 25 for Paris Couture Week on Jan. 25 wearing a camp take on head-to-toe black.

To support Valentino in debuting its latest couture offerings, Smith wore a head-to-toe black ensemble from the brand, with a shirt featuring a statement black fabric flower accent, black trousers and black platform heels. The singer accessorized with a Valentino monogram clutch bag, and one stud and one pearl earring.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sam Smith attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Sam Smith attends the Valentino couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25. Getty Images

Smith has been making the public appearance rounds to promote their new album “Gloria,” which will be released Friday.

Related Galleries

This past weekend, the singer was joined by Kim Petras and Sharon Stone on “SNL” to debut the title song from the album. Stone made headlines for her black and gold dress by Gaurav Gupta that she took center stage in as she channeled Aphrodite.

Smith also performed with Petras their hit duet “Unholy.” For that performance, Petras hid under Smith’s oversize fluffy pink gown until it was time for her to sing. The duet by the singers is nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sam Smith attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Sam Smith attends the Valentino couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25. Getty Images

Unholy topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the U.S. The music video for the song was released on Sept. 30.

Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show was described as partywear for the post-lockdown set. The 89 looks shown in the collection drew inspiration from the ‘80s and old-school glamour.

“To me, couture is relevant when it talks to a lot of people, when you can deliver your message in a very bold way and I felt during these seasons that the young generation are really touched by couture,” Piccioli explained to WWD in a preview.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Hot Summer Bags

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sam Smith Goes All-black to Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad