Sam Smith Makes Oversized Statement in Vetements ’16XL’ Sweater and Baggy Pants at ‘Barbie’ Premiere

Sam Smith’s latest outfit is going viral on social media. The singer wore an oversized “baggy” look to the red carpet premiere of “Barbie” in London on Wednesday, making a statement.

Smith donned a navy sweatshirt with “16 XL” emblazoned across the front and light-wash oversized jeans that hit the floor from Vetements. They accessorized the look with a single earring, similar to the single-earring look for the cover of their latest album “Gloria.”

Sam Smith Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Smith’s look was from Vetements’ spring 2024 collection, which WWD characterized as a show of gargantuan silhouettes. Similar to Smith’s outfit, everything in the collection was of extremely exaggerated proportions, with pieces including supersized tailored jackets that grazed the floor, mega jeans with elephantine legs and bomber jackets that swallowed the models wearing them.

Sam Smith Getty Images

Vetements’ creative director Guram Gvasalia was inspired by Martin Margiela’s famous oversized collections. “It actually looks like a normal collection. So Margiela oversize is actually the same size as my commercial collection,” Gvasalia said to WWD.

Smith is no stranger to oversized statement looks. In April, during their “Gloria” tour, the singer honored slain transgender youth Brianna Ghey with a headpiece that complemented an oversized green Valentino ball gown with opera gloves. The singer also commanded attention at BRIT Awards 2023 in February wearing an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.