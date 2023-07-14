×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Will Hollywood Strike Be a Boom or Bust for Fashion?

Business

L’Officiel USA Reaches Settlement Over Failure to Pay Freelancers

Business

David’s Bridal Avoids Shutdown With Court-approved Sale

Sam Smith Makes Oversized Statement in Vetements ’16XL’ Sweater and Baggy Pants at ‘Barbie’ Premiere

The singer attended the premiere wearing a head-turning look from Vetements.

Sam Smith, Barbie, London, Vetements
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Sam Smith attends the BRIT awards nominations at ITV Studios on January 9, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Singer Sam Smith attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sam Smith attends the BRIT Awards 2015 at The O2 Arena on February 25, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Sam Smith arrives at the Saint Laurent show at The Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
View ALL 15 Photos

Sam Smith’s latest outfit is going viral on social media. The singer wore an oversized “baggy” look to the red carpet premiere of “Barbie” in London on Wednesday, making a statement.

Smith donned a navy sweatshirt with “16 XL” emblazoned across the front and light-wash oversized jeans that hit the floor from Vetements. They accessorized the look with a single earring, similar to the single-earring look for the cover of their latest album “Gloria.”

Sam Smith, Barbie, London, Vetements
Sam Smith Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Smith’s look was from Vetements’ spring 2024 collection, which WWD characterized as a show of gargantuan silhouettes. Similar to Smith’s outfit, everything in the collection was of extremely exaggerated proportions, with pieces including supersized tailored jackets that grazed the floor, mega jeans with elephantine legs and bomber jackets that swallowed the models wearing them.

Sam Smith, Barbie, London, Vetements
Sam Smith Getty Images

Vetements’ creative director Guram Gvasalia was inspired by Martin Margiela’s famous oversized collections. “It actually looks like a normal collection. So Margiela oversize is actually the same size as my commercial collection,” Gvasalia said to WWD.

Related Articles

Smith is no stranger to oversized statement looks. In April, during their “Gloria” tour, the singer honored slain transgender youth Brianna Ghey with a headpiece that complemented an oversized green Valentino ball gown with opera gloves. The singer also commanded attention at BRIT Awards 2023 in February wearing an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.

Sam Smith Dons Oversized Vetements '16XL' Sweater at 'Barbie' Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad