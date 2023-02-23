Samara Weaving Does Red Carpet Dressing in Power Blazer for ‘Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Samara Weaving arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her husband and screenwriter Jimmy Warden’s new film “Cocaine Bear” on Tuesday taking a minimalist approach to red carpet power dressing.

In honor of her husband’s new film, the actress wore a black blazer dress with a plunging neckline from The Attico, sheer black tights from Skims and patent leather knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman. Weaving accessorized her look with jewelry from Anita Ko Jewelry, including two necklaces and statement earrings. She finished her look by accessorizing with a pink small top handle bag from Louis Vuitton.

Samara Weaving at the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jordan Dorso styled Weaving for the premiere of “Cocaine Bear.”

For makeup, Weaving worked with Georgie Eisdell and went for a more dramatic evening look with a matte lip, rose blush, eyeliner, heavy mascara and smoky eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Aviva Perea, who parted her hair down the middle and gave her bangs and a wavy style.

“Cocaine Bear” is directed by Elizabeth Banks and adapted from Warden’s screenplay. The film, with its eye-catching title, is based on a true story. The movie tells the story of a black bear who consumes a substantial amount of cocaine and goes on a drug-fueled rampage. The film does take liberties with the story, as the actual events that happened after the bear ingested the cocaine are unknown, as it was found dead after consuming 75 pounds of cocaine.

The film’s cast includes Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Margo Martindale. The film releases on Friday.

Weaving and Warden founded a film production company together called Roscoe Pictures. The two have started putting together a slate of projects.

Weaving is in post-production for a new action-horror film titled “Azrael,” directed by E.L. Katz and written by Simon Barrett.