Twice’s Sana Does Power Dressing for YSL Beauty Event in Japan

Sana of K-pop group Twice arrived in Tokyo on Saturday for YSL Beauty Japan’s press conference, taking a minimalist approach to power dressing. The singer wore a black blazer dress with side cutouts from Saint Laurent and paired the look with glossy black ankle-strap platform heels.

Sana of K-pop group Twice. WireImage

For beauty, Sana wore YSL Beauty’s new eye shadow, Couture Mini Clutch, a long-lasting eye shadow palette that comes with satin, matte, metallic and shimmer finishes.

Sana was named a muse of YSL Beauty Japan in March. She featured in a promotional shoot for the brand’s Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze line of lipsticks.

Sana was one of the nine contestants selected from the reality music competition series “Sixteen” to form Twice. She is no stranger to brand collaborations. In 2021, she was one of the faces of Prada’s 2021 holiday collection. That same year, alongside her fellow Twice bandmate Dahyun, she modeled for skin care brand A’pieu. In 2022, she also appeared in promotional material for beauty brand Wakemake.

YSL Beauty has worked to amp up its celebrity partnerships over the past several years, recruiting actors and pop stars of all genders to represent the brand. In February 2022, the brand tapped transgender actress Indya Moore as a U.S. brand ambassador. Moore kicked off her new ambassadorship promoting YSL Beauty’s Lash Clash Mascara, featuring the brand’s biggest mascara brush to date, reportedly delivering more than 200 percent more volume to the lashes.

In June 2022, YSL Beauty tapped pop star and actor Troye Sivan as another U.S. beauty ambassador for its Nu Lip and Cheek Balmy Tint. The appointment was part of the brand’s strategy aimed at appealing to more Gen Z consumers.