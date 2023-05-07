Sandra Oh Embraces Colorblocking in Prabal Gurung for Gold House Gala 2023

Sandra Oh attended the second annual Gold Gala, held by Gold House, on Saturday in Los Angeles. The actress accepted one of the evening’s highest honors, the SeeHer award, which recognizes “artists who advocate for gender equality, portray characters with authenticity, defy stereotypes and push boundaries in front of and behind the camera,” according to Variety.

Oh opted for a silk color-blocked gown by Prabal Gurung. The long-sleeve frock featured a pink top and emerald green skirt, both enhanced by delicate draping.

Sandra Oh at the Gold Gala on May 6 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Von Holden for Variety

The dress debuted at New York Fashion Week as part of the Nepalese-American designer’s fall 2023 presentation.

Oh carried a matching pink satin clutch by Jimmy Choo. She also wore metallic pointed-toe pumps and layered gold necklaces.

The actress’ brunette tresses, styled with bangs, were worn in natural curls. Her makeup included a nude lip and subtle pink blush.

Sandra Oh at the Gold Gala on May 6 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Von Holden for Variety

When Oh accepted the SeeHer award, presented by comedienne Awkwafina, she spoke about her longtime ambitions of promoting accurate Asian Pacific representation.

“I’ve actually spent my whole career trying to accomplish the name of this honor, not only for myself but for others,” said Oh. “I think the search for what it is to be seen is a deeply personal journey, and cannot be satisfied or found simply by seeing ourselves onscreen.”

Sandra Oh at the Gold Gala on May 6 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for SeeHer

“Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan won the gala’s Leading Man Award. In 2023, Quan received his first Oscar for his role in the sci-fi film, which starred last year’s SeeHer honoree, Michelle Yeoh.

Gold House celebrates, connects and supports API creatives. The annual Gold Gala, which was launched in 2022, honors “Asian Pacific excellence.”