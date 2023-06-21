Sarah Jessica Parker Lights the Empire State Building in Bow Jumpsuit Ahead of ‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker visited the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony in honor of the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City” and the season two premiere of “And Just Like That” wearing a black crepe jumpsuit that featured a crystal-embellished bow front.

The jumpsuit was from Saloni’s holiday 2023 collection, described by the rand as a celestial journey balancing jewel-toned velvets with sparkling embroideries.

Sarah Jessica Parker lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City” and the season two premiere of “And Just Like That.” Getty Images for Empire State Re

Over the jumpsuit, Parker donned an off-white bolero jacket. She completed the look with black-and-white polka dot pumps.

The actress’ lighting of the Empire State Building is one of the many events that have celebrated the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City.” Earlier this month, the show had an immersive pop-up experience in Manhattan that ran from June 8 to 11.

The immersive experience featured the recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s (played by Parker) brownstone stoop and apartment, with the opportunity to take a photo in front of her famous laptop. Parker has played Carrie for the original six-season run of “Sex and the City” from 1998 to 2004, both movies, including “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2” and now the reboot “And Just Like That,” which will premiere its second season Thursday.

Fashion has always been integral to the “Sex and the City” franchise. The original series was costumed by Patricia Field, who has handed the reigns over to her longtime associate Molly Rogers for “And Just Like That.” Rogers worked alongside Field to costume the original series and the two movies. Stylist, costume designer and Field protégé Danny Santiago has joined Rogers as the co-costumer for the series. The duo has said there are many fashion moments to expect this season from designers, including JW Anderson, Carolina Herrera and Valentino.