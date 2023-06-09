×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside the Dallas Beauty Boom

Fashion

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2024

Fashion

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty in Paris

Sarah Jessica Parker and More Stars at the ‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, a Sex and the City Experience’

Presented by Max, the event celebrated the "Sex and the City" spin-off series "And Just Like That," which is returning to Max for a second season on June 22.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the "'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' presented by Max" on June 8 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker at the "'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience' presented by Max" on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

Sarah Jessica Parker made a dazzling arrival at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience,” channeling her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw.

Related Galleries

For the press panel celebrating the opening of the exhibit on Thursday, Parker wore a long-sleeve sparkly dress with an A-line-style skirt. She paired the silver sequin number with olive-colored peep-toe heels and a few statement bracelets.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the "'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' presented by Max" on June 8 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience’ presented by Max” on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

The experience, open until Sunday in New York City, offers a closer look at the fan-favorite lines, settings and style moments from the “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” core characters: Miranda, Carrie, Charlotte and Samantha. It also includes a look into Carrie’s closet, a makeshift recreation of her New York City brownstone steps and photo-op installations pertaining to each character.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon at the "'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' presented by Max" on June 8 in New York City.
Cynthia Nixon at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience’ presented by Max” on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda in the series, wore an Issey Miyake gown with abstract shapes to attend the event. From the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, the black-and-white dress featured a sweater ribbed texture. With the collection, WWD reported Issey Miyake’s creative director Satoshi Kondo paid tribute to the late founder.

Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis at the "'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' presented by Max" on June 8 in New York City.
Kristin Davis at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience’ presented by Max” on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte in the show, opted for a classic black gown with minimal slits around her legs. Posing in front of a billboard featuring some of Charlotte’s fashion moments and memorable lines, Davis completed her look with pointed-toe heels with crystal-embellished straps.

Sarah Jessica Parker and More at the 'Sex and the City' NYC Experience

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad