Sarah Jessica Parker and More Stars at the ‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, a Sex and the City Experience’

Sarah Jessica Parker made a dazzling arrival at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience,” channeling her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw.

For the press panel celebrating the opening of the exhibit on Thursday, Parker wore a long-sleeve sparkly dress with an A-line-style skirt. She paired the silver sequin number with olive-colored peep-toe heels and a few statement bracelets.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience’ presented by Max” on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

The experience, open until Sunday in New York City, offers a closer look at the fan-favorite lines, settings and style moments from the “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” core characters: Miranda, Carrie, Charlotte and Samantha. It also includes a look into Carrie’s closet, a makeshift recreation of her New York City brownstone steps and photo-op installations pertaining to each character.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience’ presented by Max” on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda in the series, wore an Issey Miyake gown with abstract shapes to attend the event. From the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, the black-and-white dress featured a sweater ribbed texture. With the collection, WWD reported Issey Miyake’s creative director Satoshi Kondo paid tribute to the late founder.

Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis at the “‘And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience’ presented by Max” on June 8 in New York City. Getty Images for Max®

Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte in the show, opted for a classic black gown with minimal slits around her legs. Posing in front of a billboard featuring some of Charlotte’s fashion moments and memorable lines, Davis completed her look with pointed-toe heels with crystal-embellished straps.