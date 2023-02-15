×
Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Dress at Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2023

The actress attended the event, joining Oscar-nominee Brendan Fraser.

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday in Santa Barbara. Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar opted for romantic dressing to the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California. Gellar wore a sheer black dress with tiered skirt.

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Getty Images

Gellar’s dress had a deep V-neckline and was covered all over in structured tiers. Adorning the border of her chest, sleeves and skirt was a matching black botanical-themed design, which mimicked flowers. The tiered detail continued along Gellar’s skirt, which looked like an elongated ballerina tutu. For accessories, she toted a square-shaped black clutch donned with a silver bowtie. She wore chunky black open-toe shoes with a black heel. Her hair was styled into a low bun, with a few pieces of her tresses left out in the front, framing her face. Gellar usually works with stylist Tara Swennen on her looks.

Related Galleries

Sarah Michelle Gellar Getty Images

While at the famed festival, the actress attended the American Riviera Award ceremony honoring Brendan Fraser. She appeared on the red carpet alongside the actor, who coordinated with her all-black ensemble by wearing a black suit with a white button-up and black round-frame glasses. At the event, Fraser received the American Riviera Award and spoke about his career leading up to his role in the A24 film “The Whale.”

Brendan Fraser and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Getty Images

Gellar has seemingly made a full push back into the entertainment industry. The actress, who is known for her nostalgic role in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” had a Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack” debut last month. To the premiere, she went full botanical, wearing a 3D flesh-toned, floral Oscar de la Renta minidress. The new series is written by “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis, based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. She also attended the “Teen Wolf: The Move” premiere that same month in a businesswear look with an edgy touch by Monse.

