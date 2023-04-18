Sarah Michelle Gellar Chooses a Dainty Black Dress for Canneseries International Festival 2023 Photo Call

Sarah Michelle Gellar put an all-black spin on spring-themed dressing while at the Canneseries International Festival 2023 photo call in Cannes, France, on Tuesday. The actress will receive this year’s Canal+ Icon Award for her life’s work during the festival.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attending a photo call for the Canneseries International Festival on April 18 in Cannes. Getty Images

Gellar wore a Maria Lucia Hohan Tania dress with a plunging neckline, tulle details and a ruffle-adorned tiered skirt. She paired the silk mousseline ensemble with a pair of classic strappy heels.

To create her looks, Gellar usually works with stylist Tara Swennen, who has also outfitted Julie Bowen, Idina Menzel and Ali Wong.

Gellar took to her Instagram on Tuesday to post a quick selfie of her in Cannes, captioning the photo with the pun “Cannes you tell I love it here?”

This isn’t the first time Gellar has opted for an all-black look. To the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, she stunned in a black Irina Shabayeva lace gown with structured tiers. She arrived at the event to support her “The Air I Breathe” former costar Brendan Fraser. She had another standout style moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, where she wore a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer botanical detailing.

Gellar is best known for her nostalgic role in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” and just debuted her Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack” in January. To the premiere, she went full botanical in a 3D flesh-toned, floral Oscar de la Renta minidress. The series, written by “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis, is based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. Gellar also attended the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” premiere in January wearing Monse.