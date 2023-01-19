Sarah Michelle Gellar Adds Edgy Flare to Monse Power Suit With Shiny Black Gloves at ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave a twist to businesswear at the premiere “Teen Wolf: The Movie” on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Gellar wore a full Monse ensemble.

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” premiere on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Gellar’s outfit consisted of a black blazer with sharp lapels and huge slits through each sleeve. The inside of the blazer was in a stark contrast white with coordinating black lines decorating its inner material. She suited up the formal look with an edgy touch, wearing arm-length shiny black gloves.

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” premiere on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The rest of her outfit consisted of a white top and a coordinating black miniskirt with a small triangle cutout. She wore a pair of black point-toe platform pumps and a shimmering necklace. Gellar worked with celebrity wardrobe stylist Tara Swennen for her movie premiere look. Swennen has also outfitted Elizabeth Tulloch, Andrea Savage and Kristen Stewart.

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” premiere on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Gellar wore smokey gray eye shadow, pigmented pink blush and a matte pink lip. She worked with makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. Gellar’s hair was styled back, with two large front strands of her signature blonde hair left out to frame her face.

Gellar attended the premiere among a slew of other guests, including the Paramount+ film’s cast, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Shelley Hennig. The film is a revival to the original “Teen Wolf” franchise, which debuted in June 2011. The upcoming film picks up where the famed series left off, centering around the gang reuniting to fight off a powerful enemy.

Along with attending red carpets showcasing her evolving style, Gellar is gearing up to be back in front of the camera to star in the Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack,” which is written by “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis. The teen drama series is based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack” will both be released on Paramount+ on Wednesday.