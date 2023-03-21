×
Sarah Snook Debuts Maternity Style and Announces Pregnancy at ‘Succession’ Season Premiere

The actress announced she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

Sarah Snook pregnant at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Alexander Skarsgård at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Snook attended the season four premiere of HBO’s hit series “Succession” on March 20 in New York City, wearing an ensemble to debut her baby bump.

In honor of the new season premiere of her series, the actress wore a black spaghetti strap slipdress and contrasted it with a gray shimmering duster cardigan. Snook took the opportunity at the season premiere to reveal that she is 32 weeks pregnant with her first child, unveiling her baby bump when she turned to the side and adjusted her cardigan.

pregnant Sarah Snook with baby bump at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Snook at the season four premiere of “Succession” on March 20 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Snook married her husband, comedian Dave Lawson, in 2021. This is his first child with Snook, and he has a child from a previous marriage.

Snook’s “Succession” costar Matthew Macfadyen joined Snook for many of the red carpet photo ops wearing a classic navy suit and white shirt.

Sarah Snook pregnant with baby bump and Matthew Macfadyen at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen at the season 4 premiere of “Succession” on March 20 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Snook’s career began taking off in 2015 when she starred in the Australian drama “The Dressmaker” opposite Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth. She also had a notable role in the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs.”

At the time, Snook said she was still learning to navigate Hollywood, and told WWD, “You just have to keep your head down and do your work and hope that audiences respond.”

The actress also revealed that she got her start performing at children’s birthday parties. She would perform dressed as a fairy and host.

“Succession” season four marks the end of the hit HBO Max drama. Available for streaming on March 26, the series centers on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The family members fight for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The show features an all-star cast including Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Alan Ruck. Since its debut in 2018, “Succession” has won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

