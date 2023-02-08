×
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Holds Court in Pin-striped Schiaparelli Suit as He Breaks NBA Score Record

The mom of three came to support her husband, who during the game became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

LeBron and Savannah James posing for a picture with their family at the end of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles.
LeBron and Savannah James posing for a picture with their family at the end of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Savannah James went for a businesswear look to the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In support of her husband, NBA player Lebron James, she put a playful twist on a classic three-piece suit at the event.

Savannah James’ pin-striped Schiaparelli suit included a jacket with a series of gold buttons on each side and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers. She also wore a coordinating pin-striped waistcoat, gold platform heels by Jimmy Choo, a box-shaped Chanel handbag and a dainty necklace.

Savannah was styled by Casey Billingsley, who is also known as IconTips.

The game proved to be a historic occasion for the James family, as Lebron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. During the game, he broke the 39-year-old record that legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once held. Savannah celebrated her husband’s feat with their family, including their three kids, along with Lebron’s mother Gloria. Other celebrities, including Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Usher and Andy Garcia were also in attendance at the game.

Savannah James has had some major fashion moments, courtside and beyond. To the “Fear” movie premiere last month, she donned a similar businesswear ensemble, embracing a menswear-themed look in a Maison Margiela white button-up and Doublet trousers, made out of other trousers. To celebrate her birthday in August, Savannah wore a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli with Tom Ford heels.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

