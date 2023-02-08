LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Holds Court in Pin-striped Schiaparelli Suit as He Breaks NBA Score Record

Savannah James went for a businesswear look to the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In support of her husband, NBA player Lebron James, she put a playful twist on a classic three-piece suit at the event.

Savannah James’ pin-striped Schiaparelli suit included a jacket with a series of gold buttons on each side and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers. She also wore a coordinating pin-striped waistcoat, gold platform heels by Jimmy Choo, a box-shaped Chanel handbag and a dainty necklace.

Savannah was styled by Casey Billingsley, who is also known as IconTips.

The game proved to be a historic occasion for the James family, as Lebron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. During the game, he broke the 39-year-old record that legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once held. Savannah celebrated her husband’s feat with their family, including their three kids, along with Lebron’s mother Gloria. Other celebrities, including Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Usher and Andy Garcia were also in attendance at the game.

Savannah James has had some major fashion moments, courtside and beyond. To the “Fear” movie premiere last month, she donned a similar businesswear ensemble, embracing a menswear-themed look in a Maison Margiela white button-up and Doublet trousers, made out of other trousers. To celebrate her birthday in August, Savannah wore a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli with Tom Ford heels.