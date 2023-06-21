Savannah James Takes Logomania Up a Notch in Denim Set at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024 With LeBron James

Savannah James embraced the logomania trend while attending the Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 show in Paris on Tuesday.

For the occasion, the wife of LeBron James wore a two-tone Louis Vuitton denim set, which consisted of a sharp lapel jacket and coordinating wide-leg jeans. The set had an airbrushed-like feature, with the brand’s logo printed throughout.

Savannah James and LeBron James at the Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 on June 20 in Paris. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

NBA icon LeBron James, who accompanied his wife to the event, kept things high-fashion in a classic black suit with sparkling embellished Vuitton sunglasses.

When it comes to her looks, Savannah usually works with her stylist Icon Tips, who recently dressed the star for the “Shooting Stars” Los Angeles premiere in May. For the event, she wore a black sheer suit by Oscar de la Renta.

The pair also collaborated on Savannah’s look for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which amassed more than 600,000 likes on her Instagram. There, she donned a white Sergio Hudson trumpet-style gown with a ruffled floor-length hem.

“Hitting the scene, doing carpets and taking these bold choices was a seed that I’ve been watering over time,” Icon, who has also chosen looks for Jhené Aiko and Amber Riley, told WWD in March. “As of recently, it’s really blossoming and she’s getting the hang of what all of this means and how she’s being inserted into the conversation from a fashion perspective.”

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marked Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.