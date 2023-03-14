Savannah James Graces the Red Carpet in White Mermaid Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

Savannah James made an ethereal arrival at the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscar party on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Savannah James at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The socialite, who is the wife of LeBron James, looked to Sergio Hudson for the occasion, wearing a white bustier-style gown with a mermaid silhouette.

For the occasion, James collaborated with her stylist Icon Billingsley, who goes by Icon. Icon has outfitted Novi Brown, Amber Riley and Coco Jones.

Savannah James at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The designer shouted out James on social media, writing on his Instagram: “Last night we dressed the lovely @mrs_savannahrj I’ve never encountered a more humble, real, elegant soul. Your beauty radiates from the inside out. Thank you @icontips for allowing us to be a part of you guys’ journey. All I can say is I’m truly inspired ‘new muse alert’ Mrs. James is the one.”

Savannah James at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

LeBron James even took to his Instagram to showcase his wife’s after-party outfit, with his post getting more than 1 million likes.

James has been frequenting more events, showcasing her style as she makes more ventures into the fashion space. She is fresh off of Milan Fashion Week, where she attended the Gucci fashion show to view the brand’s latest women’s fall collection in a gray suit with firework-bedazzled pants. Her other popular look during Milan Fashion Week in February, which garnered almost 500,000 likes when posted on her Instagram, was her in an all-lace catsuit with a dramatic padded puffer jacket.

The annual Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event featured a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.