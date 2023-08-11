Saweetie Makes Smooth Moves as Face of Athena Club’s Barbie-inspired Razor Collection

The self-care brand Athena Club tapped rapper Saweetie to be the face of its limited-edition Barbie collection, which launched on Thursday.

Athena Club’s collaboration comes on the heels of the “Barbie” movie, which has now grossed over $1 billion worldwide and has made history as the highest-grossing movie solely directed by a female director. The movie was directed by Greta Gerwig, who cowrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

Saweetie for Athena Club.

For the first time, Athena Club has launched two-toned versions of their Razor Kit at a price point of $10 each in Barbiecore hot pink. Athena Club is also selling the Dream Routine Bundle for $30, which includes the razor kit, creamy body wash and dewy body lotion. The bundle comes in a package reminiscent of the Barbie doll packaging.

For the campaign, Saweetie was featured in a green slip dress with peach lace trim on the bust and hemline of the skirt. She coordinated with statement chokers and statement earrings, completing her look with peep-toe cream studded heels. She sat in a Barbiecore-friendly bathtub and bathroom with blush pink tile, pink curtains and pink carpet as she appeared to shave her legs with the Dream Routine Bundle by her side.

In another image, Saweetie wears a blue striped teardrop-hole cutout halter top with a matching miniskirt and metallic blue platform heels and blue statement earrings, as she poses by the pool again, appearing to shave her legs, this time with all three options for the Dream Routine Bundle next to her.

Athena Club has been focused on its retail expansion. This year, the self care brand launched at Target, marking the company’s first mass retail moment. The brand’s products are now in 1,600 doors.