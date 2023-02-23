Saweetie Makes a Foray Into Denim-on-Denim With Minidress and Dramatic Coat at ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere

Saweetie opted for an edgy all-denim look to the season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” on Wednesday in Hollywood.

Saweetie at the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s “Bel-Air.” Getty Images

Saweetie’s Diesel minidress featured two-tone denim fabric and was adorned in the center with a bleached design. She paired it with a long, oversized denim jacket, denim pointy-toe mules, a distressed denim purse, a sparkly choker necklace and an oversize Cuban link ankle bracelet.

At the event, Saweetie debuted a new hair style, with crimped black tresses with baby-pink highlights.

The rapper joined a number of other stars at the premiere, including Karrueche Tran, Coco Jones and HBO’s “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji.

Saweetie is a San Francisco-native, West Coast rapper, known for her 2021 single “Best Friend,” which features Doja Cat, and her breakout single “Icy Grl,” which was released in 2017. The Grammy-nominated rapper has more than 12 million followers on Instagram and has partnered with Calvin Klein, Crocs and McDonald’s. Last year, she starred alongside legendary artist Cher in a MAC Cosmetics campaign titled “Challenge Accepted.”

“’Challenge Accepted’ means challenging a status quo, and I try to do that every day with my business, with my music, with the message I give out to the world,” Saweetie told WWD last year, speaking about the campaign.

“Bel-Air” is a reconceptualized version of the nostalgic ’90s show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which starred a young Will Smith. The new series takes a more serious approach to the storyline, with the character Will (played by Jabari Banks) set in modern-day America navigating his journey from being on the streets of West Philadelphia to the regal mansion of Bel-Air. The second season will be released Thursday on Peacock.