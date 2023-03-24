×
Designer Katie Gallagher’s Death Is Deemed a Homicide

Uniqlo to Open 20 Stores Annually on Road to 200 in North America

Buyers Reveal Their Wish Lists at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

Saweetie Wears Custom Hello Kitty Bralette and Distressed Denim for ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Hulu Premiere

The "Icy" rapper is set to make an appearance in the music documentary, which will be released on Hulu on March 30.

Saweetie at the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" premiere celebration on March 23 in Los Angeles.
Saweetie brought all the nostalgia to the Spotify and Hulu “RapCaviar Presents” premiere celebration Thursday in Los Angeles, arriving in a Hello Kitty charm bra.

Saweetie wearing hello kitty bra at the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" premiere celebration on March 23 in Los Angeles.
The gold-chain bra was adorned with charms of Hello Kitty and her signature pink and red bow accessories. It was handmade by Laser Kitten, a brand that specializes in nostalgic statement pieces.

Saweetie wearing hello kitty bra at the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" premiere celebration on March 23 in Los Angeles.
To coordinate with her playful bra, Saweetie wore a denim crop jacket and coordinating pants with a boot-cut flare and exposed hems. She toted a fiery red Chanel quilted backpack. Coco Jones, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign and Coi Leray also attended the event.

Saweetie is one of the artists featured in the music documentary, which is centered around Spotify’s “RapCaviar” playlist. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Doja Cat are also set to make appearances in the docuseries. All six episodes of the project will premiere on Hulu on March 30.

Saweetie is no stranger to standout fashion looks. At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, she wore a green Georges Chakra silk faille short-sleeve minidress from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection. For Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party, she embraced cutouts in a lemon-lime, one-shoulder and chiffon-draped gown from the brand.

In terms of music, the rapper just wrapped up a performance at the 2023 Rolling Loud Festival and hopped on the remix of fellow women rapper Baby Tate’s 2016 single “Hey Mickey,” which recently went viral on social media. In 2022, Saweetie dropped a six-track EP “The Single Life.”

