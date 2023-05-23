Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Pink Prada Dress With White Bralette for ‘Asteroid City’ Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Scarlett Johansson made a romantic yet minimalist arrival to the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The award-winning actress arrived in a baby pink custom Prada dress with a straight silhouette and a peekaboo-detail white bralette. Styled by Kate Young, the star finished her look with metallic silver pumps.

Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

For makeup, the actress brought her dainty glamorous look home with scarlet red lipstick, which she often embraces at red carpet events.

Johansson attended the A-list event alongside her husband, Colin Jost, who is “Saturday Night Live”‘s “Weekend Update” cohost. He wore a classic black tuxedo. The couple wed in 2020.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Johansson has ties previous ties with Prada, fronting Prada’s “The Glass Age” campaign in May, which included art director Alex Da Corte.

“I’ve been an admirer of Alex’s work but never imagined I would ever have a chance to collaborate with him,” Johansson told WWD on May 16. “Being able to work in a multimedia context with him, using the design elements of Prada’s collection to create characters that are part of a work on love and self-reflection was truly exhilarating. The environment that Alex created inspired by Prada’s color story and aesthetic was very much like performing inside of a piece of art. It was a singular experience I feel so proud to be a part of.”

Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Johansson stars in the film “Asteroid City” alongside Maya Hawke, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film is set in an American desert town in 1955, where earth-shaking events disrupt the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1947, the festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Through Saturday, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.