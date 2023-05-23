×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

Business

Chanel Partners With Brunello Cucinelli in Cariaggi M&A

Business

Luxury Hits Speed Bump With Brands Seeing Market Declines

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Pink Prada Dress With White Bralette for ‘Asteroid City’ Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The actress stars in the 1950s-set film alongside Maya Hawke, J
 and Tom Hanks.

Scarlett Johansson at the "Asteroid City" screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France.
Spanish actor and singer Manu Rios at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Red Carpet Monster. Cannes (France), May 17th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: US actress Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) in competition during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Simona Tabasco attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
(L-R) Actors Manu Rios, Jason Fernandez, Jose Condessa and George Steane pose at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at Special Screenings at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Shot in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose story will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA. 17 May 2023 Pictured: Spanish actor Manu Ríos poses at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at the Special Screenings of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Filmed in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose history will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA;CINEMATOGRAPHY;CELEBRITIES Europa Press 05/17/2023. Photo credit: Europa Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA982893_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View ALL 30 Photos

Scarlett Johansson made a romantic yet minimalist arrival to the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The award-winning actress arrived in a baby pink custom Prada dress with a straight silhouette and a peekaboo-detail white bralette. Styled by Kate Young, the star finished her look with metallic silver pumps.

Scarlett Johansson at the "Asteroid City" screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France.
Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

For makeup, the actress brought her dainty glamorous look home with scarlet red lipstick, which she often embraces at red carpet events.

Related Galleries

Johansson attended the A-list event alongside her husband, Colin Jost, who is “Saturday Night Live”‘s “Weekend Update” cohost. He wore a classic black tuxedo. The couple wed in 2020.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the "Asteroid City" screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Johansson has ties previous ties with Prada, fronting Prada’s “The Glass Age” campaign in May, which included art director Alex Da Corte.

“I’ve been an admirer of Alex’s work but never imagined I would ever have a chance to collaborate with him,” Johansson told WWD on May 16. “Being able to work in a multimedia context with him, using the design elements of Prada’s collection to create characters that are part of a work on love and self-reflection was truly exhilarating. The environment that Alex created inspired by Prada’s color story and aesthetic was very much like performing inside of a piece of art. It was a singular experience I feel so proud to be a part of.”

Scarlett Johansson at the "Asteroid City" screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France.
Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Johansson stars in the film “Asteroid City” alongside Maya Hawke, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film is set in an American desert town in 1955, where earth-shaking events disrupt the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1947, the festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Through Saturday, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Hot Summer Bags

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Scarlett Johansson Updates Peekaboo Trend in Prada Dress at Cannes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad