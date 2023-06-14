Scarlett Johansson Embraces Romance in Ruched Carolina Herrera Dress at ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere

Scarlett Johansson made a romantic arrival to the “Asteroid City” New York premiere on Tuesday, embracing a romantic aesthetic in a dainty white gown by Wes Gordon at Carolina Herrera.

The actress, who stars in the film, arrived at the red-carpet premiere in Herrera’s halter dress with a flower attachment in the center, ruched detailing along the bodice and a pleated skirt.

Scarlett Johansson at the “Asteroid City” premiere on June 13 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

To create her look, Johansson collaborated with stylist Kate Young, whose clients include Nina Dobrev, Sophie Turner and Rachel Weisz. The white ensemble was from Herrera’s resort 2024 collection recently shown in Rio de Janeiro, which WWD reported, “brought a new, more casual accessibility to the house.”

When it came to hair, Johansson worked with hairstylist Jimmy Paul, who pinned her blond tresses into a retro style.

Johansson recently appeared in David Yurman’s spring 2023 campaign alongside singer Shawn Mendes. The actress was named an ambassador for the brand in 2022.

“It’s always what I envisioned the David Yurman woman to be: someone whose jewelry is very much a part of her everyday life and feels lived in. I mostly embody that spirit because I do everything in my David Yurman jewelry, like make meatballs and do dishes,” she told WWD in a statement in February.

“Asteroid City” is about a 1955 Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that suddenly becomes disrupted by world-shaking events. The film, which first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May and will hit the theaters on June 23, also stars Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks and Jason Schwartzman.