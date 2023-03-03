×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

The brand has been worn by everyone from first ladies to Lady Gaga, and is experiencing a resurgence.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Farida Khelfa
Olivier Rousteing
Chiara Ferragni
Law Roach
View ALL 15 Photos

Schiaparelli is having a moment.

The brand has picked up steam in recent years, ever since the arrival of creative director Daniel Roseberry. Lady Gaga wore a Schiaparelli gown with bird broach to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2020; Bella Hadid wore a nearly breast-baring Schiaparelli wool dress with strategically placed lung-passageway necklace to the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, and Doja Cat donned red Schiaparelli, complete with 30,000 body crystals, to the brand’s most recent couture show.

Data from Launchmetrics shows that when it came to Paris Couture Week, Schiaparelli came out on top in terms of media impact value, generating $44.5 million. Schiaparelli’s success was attributed to their animal-head dresses and their roster of A-listers in attendance.

Related Galleries

The $44.5 million in MIV is a four-time increase from the last couture season. Kylie Jenner alone helped the brand earn $18 million in MIV. Doja Cat generated $16.7 million in MIV through online and social channels.

The brand may be garnering more interest now, but Schiaparelli has a near-century-old legacy.

The fashion house was founded in 1927 in Paris by Elsa Schiaparelli and became known for its Surrealism and eccentric fashions. In between the two World Wars, Schiaparelli established herself as a prominent figure in fashion, and some fashion historians described her as Coco Chanel’s biggest rival.

But in an era where couture was king, Schiaparelli’s house didn’t find huge commercial success. She ultimately shuttered the brand’s clothing collections in 1954. In 1957, she launched a company for her perfume licenses, and the business was acquired by Italian businessman Diego Della Valle in 2007.

Della Valle truly began reviving the fashion side in 2013, when Marco Zanini was appointed creative director. While Zanini’s collections were well received by critics and the press, he departed quickly and left the post in 2014.

Zanini was succeeded by Bertrand Guyon, who helped set the stage for the modern Schiaparelli era.

Guyon’s tenure at the house lasted from 2015 to 2019, and during that time, he oversaw the brand’s ready-to-wear and couture collections.

CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 11: Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

With a penchant for astrology-inspired designs and theatrical couture creations, he quickly won the favor of a handful of celebrities, including Celine Dion, Tilda Swinton and Lady Gaga. At the 2019 Oscars, Helen Mirren wore a Schiaparelli gown.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1157 -- Pictured: Singer Celine Dion arrives to the show on November 15, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Singer Celine Dion on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 15, 2019. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following Guyon’s departure, Schiaparelli named Roseberry creative director — and the brand took off.

Before Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show in Paris even started, Jenner and Doja Cat went viral for their arrival looks. Jenner wore a custom-made ruched black dress with a lion’s head shawl that sparked controversy on the internet. Then, there was Doja Cat, who donned a head-to-toe red Schiaparelli outfit complete with 30,000 Swarovski crystals on her body, by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli haute couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23 in Paris. Getty Images

Before the the animal-head dresses (not made from real animal heads) landed on fashion radars everywhere, Hadid helped turn heads in a formfitting black wool gown cut under her chest, paired with a gold-dipped necklace in the shape of the bronchi passageway of the lungs, adorned with rhinestones.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Doja Cat. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA935493_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli haute couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23 in Paris. KCS Presse / MEGA

The brand has made its way into the political fashion set, too.

First Lady Jill Biden wore a custom Schiaparelli ensemble to meet with Queen Letizia of Spain in June, and in 2019 at the American Portrait Gala, former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a custom Schiaparelli couture gown dripping in crystals.

Then, there was Lady Gaga, in a custom Schiaparelli gown at Joe Biden’s inauguration, where she sang the national anthem and drew attention for the large bird brooch on the dress’ bodice.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Lady Gaga walks back after singing the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
Singer Lady Gaga walks back after singing the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

On Thursday, the brand showed its first ready-to-wear collection in Paris, meant to show “who this Schiaparelli woman really is,” Roseberry told WWD.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Hot Summer Bags

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Schiaparelli Became a Celebrity-favorite Fashion Brand

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad