Scoot Henderson Gets Colorful in Bejeweled Indochino Suit and Shimmering Grill for NBA Draft Red Carpet 2023

Scoot Henderson brought a little bit of bling to the 2023 NBA Draft in New York City on Thursday. The minor league player is projected to be among the top three picks during the first round of the NBA draft.

For the occasion, Henderson wore a black Indochino suit embellished with floral jewels and a variety of multicolor stones. He paired his glitzy outfit with diamond pinky rings, stud earrings and chain pendants, as well as a lower grill featuring blue, yellow and red gems. Henderson also sported black wingtips with silver caps.

Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Indochino, a custom suit company based in Vancouver, has designed draft ensembles for prospective players in years past.

“When you think about inspiring a generation, it’s hard to find young men that do it any better than these NBA draft prospects,” Indochino CEO Drew Green told WWD. “They work incredibly hard, they’ve got a goal, they’ve got a plan and they’re really putting the work towards their dreams and that’s inspiring. To align ourselves with inspiring young men is a privilege.”

A closer look at Henderson’s grill. Getty Images

Henderson, who hails from Marietta, Georgia, became the youngest player to join the NBA G League in 2020. He now plays for the Ignite, which is based in Nevada. ESPN’s Dick Vitale estimates that Henderson will be picked to join Oregon’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.