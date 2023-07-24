Selena Gomez Makes Red Statement in Floral Bottega Veneta Minidress to Celebrate Her 31st Birthday

Selena Gomez opted for a bold red number to celebrate her 31st birthday on Saturday. The singer wore a strapless minidress with leather flower petals throughout. To complete her outfit, the star followed the romantic red theme with a pair of wraparound sandals adorned in red rosettes.

Gomez’s ensemble was from Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD characterized as “pure dynamite: considered, luxurious, sophisticated and slyly inventive, always offering more than what the eye first perceived.”

Joining Gomez at her birthday celebration were Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton. The event also included a special screening of the latest “Barbie” movie, which was released on Friday. For the intimate screening, the singer embraced a Barbiecore theme, wearing a hot pink Valentino short dress in techno duchess. She paired her dainty look with regal accessories, including a pair of code earrings and a 30 Montaigne choker, both by Dior.

During her birthday weekend, Gomez also shared a heartfelt message to those who support the Rare Impact Fund, which raises money to support mental health. “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund,” she posted on Instagram.

The Rare Impact Fund is a sector of Rare Beauty, the makeup line which Gomez founded in 2020. One percent of sales from Rare Beauty go toward the Rare Impact Fund, which works to destigmatize mental health services for young people.