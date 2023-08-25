×
Friday’s Digital Daily: August 25, 2023

Selena Gomez Nods to ‘Sex and the City’ in ‘Single Soon’ Music Video With Barbiecore-inspired Looks

Gomez donned plenty of pink for her new music video.

Selena Gomez’ new song “Single Soon” is officially out. The song debuted on Friday and is a dance track celebrating the beauty of being single and free. In the accompanying music video, the singer showcases sparkly outfits and nods to a famous scene from “Sex and the City.

As Gomez sings, “Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note, in the pocket of his coat?” she leaves a sticky note that says, “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me” — the moment references a scene from Season Six, episode seven of “Sex and the City” in which Carrie’s then-boyfriend Jack Berger breaks up with her via a Post-it note with the same message.

In terms of fashion, Gomez shines in a customized pink crystal corset by The Andamame, an independent brand that’s also been worn by Rita Ora, Paris Hilton and Cara Delevingne. The pink corset fits in with the Barbiecore trend that has continued to permeate fashion since the “Barbie” teaser trailer debuted in summer 2022.

The singer later switches to a pink crystal-embellished dress, and underneath it, she wears a pink Victoria’s Secret Wicked unlined lace balconette bra. In another shot, Gomez also grabs a pair of metallic pink Versace platform heels before she heads out to party.

“Single Soon” is Gomez’ first new music in nearly a year. The star has been busy with the third season of her Hulu hit show “Only Murders in the Building” and her Rare Beauty line.

Selena Gomez Nods to 'Sex and the City' in 'Single Soon' Music Video

