Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Inside the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in L.A.

Normcore Is Coming Back for Fall 2023

Phil Dunster Says Goodbye to ‘Ted Lasso’

Selena Gomez Gets Married in Princess-worthy Wedding Dress With Unexpected Footwear for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The teaser trailer for season three of the hit Hulu series rolled out earlier this month.

Selena Gomez is seen on the film set of the "Only Murders in the Building" series in New York City.
Selena Gomez is seen on the film set of the "Only Murders in the Building" series in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Here comes the bride, but only fictionally.

Behind-the-scenes images have been revealed of actress Selena Gomez on the set of season three of her hit Hulu television series “Only Murders in the Building.” For fans of the series, it looks like a wedding plot is in store for the show’s next season.

Gomez was seen in a white princess-worthy wedding gown with lace embroidery and layers of tulle. The dress was coordinated with a lace embroidered veil and white satin gloves.

Selena Gomez is seen on the film set of the "Only Murders in the Building" series in New York City.
Selena Gomez is seen on the film set of the “Only Murders in the Building” series in New York City. RCF / MEGA

In an Instagram post of her sitting down and drinking a Coca-Cola, the actress revealed an unexpected shoe choice for her bridal moment. Gomez wore white Dr. Martens lace-up boots with a black platform. “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” she captioned.

As fans wonder what’s in store for the plot involving this wedding dress, Gomez’s costars Steve Martin and Martin Short shared two separate photos with the actress. Martin’s photo featured him in a classic evening tuxedo with the caption “Guess what just happened,” and Short’s photo featured him in a black velvet tuxedo with a red floral lapel pin and red geometric pattern scarf with the caption “Turns out this happened, too.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is a Hulu original comedy-drama mystery thriller series that debuted on the streaming platform in August 2021. The series stars Gomez, Martin and Short as the three main cast members. A season three teaser revealed earlier this month shows that legendary actress Meryl Streep will join the next season’s cast.

Gomez holds the record for being the most-followed person on Instagram with 402 million followers. The star’s big break came in 2007 when she was cast in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Last November, Gomez released a documentary titled “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” detailing her struggles with mental health.

ad