Luxury Brands and Bold Prints: Fashion Highlights From ‘Selling Sunset’ Season Six

Season Six of Netflix’s long-running reality series “Selling Sunset” debuted on the streaming platform on May 19, featuring the real estate agents at the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group.

The cast’s penchant for luxury brands has spawned Instagram accounts letting people know where to buy some of their exact wardrobe pieces. Season Six cast members include Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Davina Potratz, Bre Tiesi, Heather Rae, Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause. And while real estate might be their first love, fashion appears to run a close second.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at the fashion and style on Season Six of the hit show.

Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi in Season Six of “Selling Sunset.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Tiesi made a statement in Season Six about her love for fashion collaborations by wearing this white and black printed trompe l’oeil jacket from Fendi x Joshua Vides collaboration. The collection was released in 2020 and is titled “California Sky,” fitting for a show set in Los Angeles.

Bre Tiesi in Season Six of “Selling Sunset.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The audience also sees Tiesi’s penchants for animal prints as she wears this leopard print slip dress. The ladies of “Selling Sunset” also love their Chanel accessories, with Tiesi accessorizing this dress with a Chanel CC logo costume jewelry choker necklace.

Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim in Season Six of “Selling Sunset.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Fendi is also popular with the cast members of “Selling Sunset,” seen above on Fitzgerald, who wore an allover Fendi logo outfit with Fendi earrings for a discussion with Jason Oppenheim, the Oppenheim Group’s founder.

Oppenheim’s style is often characterized by his polo shirts with a contrasting color trim or piping, as seen here in this white polo with black trim on the button-hole side.

Chelsea Lazkani in Season Six of “Selling Sunset.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Lazkani channeled Barbiecore inspiration for the latest season of the show, wearing a cropped printed jacket with butterfly buttons and foliage embellishments at the hem from Blumarine.

Emma Hernan and Nicole Young in Season Six of “Selling Sunset.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Tiesi isn’t the only “Selling Sunset” cast member with a love for Chanel accessories. Emma Hernan sported Chanel logo earrings and a Chanel interlocking C’s necklace with a corset top and plaid miniskirt.

(L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani in Season Six of “Selling Sunset.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The ladies’ individual styles also shine at a soirée in Season Six, where Fitzgerald wears white pants, a white corset top and an orange blazer; Amanza Smith wears a black skirt, a black bandeau top with elaborate sleeves and a black neckpiece; and Lazkani wears a sequin mermaidcore dress.