Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Satin Dress at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Serena Williams was a champion for pink at the premiere of “Creed III” on Monday in Los Angeles.

Michael Buckner for Variety

To help celebrate the film’s premiere, the famed professional tennis star shined in a regal pink gown with a back cutout and a cascading cloak sleeve. The gown featured dainty additions of drapes around her waist and neckline. She accessorized with heart-shaped drop earrings and open-toed silver heels. For hair, she went full glam, pinning her honey-blonde tresses in a sleek bun, with an elegant side bang. Her makeup channeled a similar theme, with soft pink eye shadow, bright blush and whispy lashes.

Michael Buckner for Variety

The athlete, who announced her retirement from the coveted sport in 2022, donned another romantic ensemble for the NAACP Image Awards this month, where she was honored with the prestigious Jackie Robinson award for her standout career in tennis and the impact she made in sports history. She received the notable award wearing a custom black Brandon Blackwood velvet gown, adding a sheer bra to coordinate with her gown’s plunging neckline. Williams opted for a more sporty ensemble to Moncler‘s “The Art of Genius” Event on Feb. 21, where she wore a green Palm Angels jacket with varsity-striped cuff sleeves, a pleated miniskirt and a Moncler graphic T-shirt.

Michael Buckner for Variety

“Creed III” is the third film in the “Creed” franchise and the ninth film in the “Rocky” franchise, which originally began in 1976 and starred Sylvester Stallone. The “Creed” franchise follows the story of the son of Apollo Creed, who served as the antagonist in the first two “Rocky” movies, and his rise to boxing stardom. Michael B. Jordan stars as the title character of the film, Adonis Creed. In addition to Jordan, the cast also includes Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Canelo Álvarez. “Creed III” premieres in theaters in the U.S. on Friday.