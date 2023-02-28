×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Business

Kohl’s Taps Dave Alves as President and Chief Operating Officer

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Satin Dress at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

The legendary athlete joined Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan at the boxing movie's premiere, coming to theaters on Friday.

Serena Williams at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles.
Serena Williams at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Serena Williams was a champion for pink at the premiere of “Creed III” on Monday in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles.
Serena Williams at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

To help celebrate the film’s premiere, the famed professional tennis star shined in a regal pink gown with a back cutout and a cascading cloak sleeve. The gown featured dainty additions of drapes around her waist and neckline. She accessorized with heart-shaped drop earrings and open-toed silver heels. For hair, she went full glam, pinning her honey-blonde tresses in a sleek bun, with an elegant side bang. Her makeup channeled a similar theme, with soft pink eye shadow, bright blush and whispy lashes.

Related Galleries

Serena Williams at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles.
Serena Williams at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The athlete, who announced her retirement from the coveted sport in 2022, donned another romantic ensemble for the NAACP Image Awards this month, where she was honored with the prestigious Jackie Robinson award for her standout career in tennis and the impact she made in sports history. She received the notable award wearing a custom black Brandon Blackwood velvet gown, adding a sheer bra to coordinate with her gown’s plunging neckline. Williams opted for a more sporty ensemble to Moncler‘s “The Art of Genius” Event on Feb. 21, where she wore a green Palm Angels jacket with varsity-striped cuff sleeves, a pleated miniskirt and a Moncler graphic T-shirt.

Serena Williams at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles.
Serena Williams at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

“Creed III” is the third film in the “Creed” franchise and the ninth film in the “Rocky” franchise, which originally began in 1976 and starred Sylvester Stallone. The “Creed” franchise follows the story of the son of Apollo Creed, who served as the antagonist in the first two “Rocky” movies, and his rise to boxing stardom. Michael B. Jordan stars as the title character of the film, Adonis Creed. In addition to Jordan, the cast also includes Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Canelo Álvarez. “Creed III” premieres in theaters in the U.S. on Friday.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Serena Williams Drapes in Pink Dress at' Creed III' L.A. Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad