Serena Williams Updates Schoolgirl Style in Puffer Palm Angels Jacket and Pleated Skirt for Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Event

The legendary athlete attended the high-profile event, which happened during London Fashion Week.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Serena Williams donned a chic look to the Moncler Presents: “The Art of Genius” event on Monday in London. The tennis legend channeled schoolgirl style by wearing a pleated miniskirt and white T-shirt.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius “The Art of Genius” event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Williams wore a graphic T-shirt with the Moncler signature “M” in the center and paired the look with a black A-line miniskirt, which had a large white stripe on its hem. Overtop, she wore a long green Palm Angels puffer jacket, with a white and orange border on the sleeves. She coordinated the look with a preppy touch, by adding a pair of black socks and lace-up black boots. Her honey-brown hair was styled into a middle part, with voluminous curls that framed her face. She opted for shimmering forest-green eye shadow and a glossy brown lip.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius “The Art of Genius” event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Williams joined a number of other stars for the arty event thrown by the brand, including Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Charli XCX and Poppy Delevingne. Back in September 2022, Williams revealed her retirement from professional tennis and has since been venturing more into the fashion and entertainment industry. Just this month, the entrepreneur and mom celebrated the 2023 Super Bowl at a party with Gatorade, wearing a cowboy-inspired outfit. Williams wore a tan Gucci dress with a corset-like insert, a bolo tie and a cowboy hat.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius “The Art of Genius” event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Moncler Presents: “The Art of Genius” was an interactive live show presented by the fashion house at Olympia London, an exhibition center in London. This marked the first time Moncler Genius, which was created in 2018 under the helm of chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, was held in the city. It featured vivid, immersive experiences and performances, tapping Alicia Keys; Pharrell Williams; Palm Angels; Mercedes-Benz; Adidas Originals; Rick Owens, and Roc Nation by Jay-Z as headliners.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

