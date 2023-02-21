Serena Williams Updates Schoolgirl Style in Puffer Palm Angels Jacket and Pleated Skirt for Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Event

Serena Williams donned a chic look to the Moncler Presents: “The Art of Genius” event on Monday in London. The tennis legend channeled schoolgirl style by wearing a pleated miniskirt and white T-shirt.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius “The Art of Genius” event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Williams wore a graphic T-shirt with the Moncler signature “M” in the center and paired the look with a black A-line miniskirt, which had a large white stripe on its hem. Overtop, she wore a long green Palm Angels puffer jacket, with a white and orange border on the sleeves. She coordinated the look with a preppy touch, by adding a pair of black socks and lace-up black boots. Her honey-brown hair was styled into a middle part, with voluminous curls that framed her face. She opted for shimmering forest-green eye shadow and a glossy brown lip.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius “The Art of Genius” event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Williams joined a number of other stars for the arty event thrown by the brand, including Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Charli XCX and Poppy Delevingne. Back in September 2022, Williams revealed her retirement from professional tennis and has since been venturing more into the fashion and entertainment industry. Just this month, the entrepreneur and mom celebrated the 2023 Super Bowl at a party with Gatorade, wearing a cowboy-inspired outfit. Williams wore a tan Gucci dress with a corset-like insert, a bolo tie and a cowboy hat.

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius “The Art of Genius” event on Feb. 20 in London. Getty Images

Moncler Presents: “The Art of Genius” was an interactive live show presented by the fashion house at Olympia London, an exhibition center in London. This marked the first time Moncler Genius, which was created in 2018 under the helm of chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, was held in the city. It featured vivid, immersive experiences and performances, tapping Alicia Keys; Pharrell Williams; Palm Angels; Mercedes-Benz; Adidas Originals; Rick Owens, and Roc Nation by Jay-Z as headliners.