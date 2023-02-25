Serena Williams Embraces Romantic Dressing in Custom Brandon Blackwood Gown With Sheer Bra Cups for NAACP Image Awards 2023

Serena Williams donned an all-black ensemble to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California. The legendary athlete looked to designer Brandon Blackwood, wearing a custom gown.

Serena Williams at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Williams’ gown had a romantic flare, with a plunging neckline and a black velvet material. It had a sculpted fit and a peep-show black sheer bra insert. Her gown also featured a high side slit and a pool-like train.

She coordinated her look with black pointed-toe heels and a shimmering necklace with a suspended silver chain and a pair of drop oval-shaped earrings.

Her brown tresses had large barrel curls, with a movie star side part. Makeup artist Farzana Zaman gave Williams a light pink lip, a touch of silver eye shadow and bright blush. Williams collaborated with stylist Kesha McLeod on her look.

Serena Williams at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

This is the first time Williams has worn Brandon Blackwood. Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a custom strapless black gown from the brand with orange additions to the 2022 Emmy Awards. “What an iconic moment from start to finish,” Blackwood wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

While at the award show, Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports Award for her standout efforts in professional tennis and breaking barriers. Previous recipients of the award include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Earlier last year, Williams announced her retirement from professional tennis and has since been making moves in other industries, all the while showcasing her style. Just this month, she channeled her sporty style in a miniskirt and Palm Angels jacket to the Moncler Presents: “The Art of Genius” event in London.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.