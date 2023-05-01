×
Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Reveal Baby Bumps Covered in Pearls on Met Gala Red Carpet, Confirm Pregnancies

Williams was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, and Kloss was joined by her husband Joshua Kushner.

By
Hannah Malach, Kristopher Fraser
pregnant serena Williams is expecting her second child with tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, and karlie kloss and jared kusher pregnant
Paris Hilton and Marc Jacobs
Marion Cotillard in Chanel
Pedro Pascal
Gigi Hadid
Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York on Monday night sporting baby bumps — both confirmed they are pregnant.

Williams, accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, wore Gucci for the occasion. Williams’ plunging mermaid-cut gown featured pleated sleeves, crisp white cuffs and diamanté trim around the skirt and neckline.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams pregnant attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala.

In a nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s decades-long career at Chanel, Williams wore one of the fashion house’s favorite motifs: pearls. Her headband and Tiffany & Co. necklaces featured pearls, and the brand also made Williams’ floral diamond earrings and white gold ring.

Ohanian opted for a black tuxedo and bow tie, which he accessorized with patent leather Oxfords.

The star tennis player debuted her baby bump, revealing that she is expecting her second child with Ohanian. Williams married the Reddit cofounder in 2017. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Alexis.

Williams and Ohanian have been recurring guests at the Met Gala. The couple previously attended the famous fete in 2021, 2019 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Kloss wore a black long-sleeve Loewe dress with a trompe l’oeil effect with the image of bangles on each sleeve, an image of gold necklaces on the neckline and gold necklaces as a belt on the waist.

pregnant Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala. Michael Buckner/Variety

Kloss welcomed her first child with her husband Josh Kushner in March 2021. Kloss had shielded her pregnancy from the public eye until Met Gala night.

The model accessorized the look with multiple strands of pearls, pearl earrings and three strands of pearls as a belt.

pregnant Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner at the 2023 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.

