Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

Serena Williams Channels the Wild West in Corset Gucci Dress and Cowboy Hat at Super Bowl Party

The athlete was one of the many A-list stars who attended the big game, including Cara Delevingne, H.E.R, Cardi B and Offset.

Serena Williams at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2021 in Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Lori Harvey attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Alessandra Ambrosio attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Serena Williams attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: DJ Khaled attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
Serena Williams embraced a new style at the 2023 Super Bowl party with Gatorade on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The famed Olympian wore a tan Gucci dress.

Williams’ dress featured a bustier-style insert on her torso with coordinating white lines bordering the top of her dress and the bra-like cups on her chest. The skirt of the dress had a matching lace overlay, over a nude base. The outfit made a nod to the Old West with its structure and corset-like additions. On top, she wore a long tan shirt, which she left open. She also wore a bolo tie with a blue design in the center and a tan cowboy hat with a matching braided border around the rim. She slipped into a pair of beige closed-toed heels with an ankle strap.

Williams announced her retirement from professional tennis last year. Since then, she has made other ventures into fashion and entertainment. The seasoned athlete and mom was featured in two commercials for this year’s big game, making appearances in the Michelob Ultra and Rémy Martin Super Bowl ads. She also has her own clothing line, S By Serena, which offers dresses, bodysuits and mix-and-match formal separates.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” country music star Chris Stapleton, who sang the national anthem and Sheryl Lee Ralph who performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program included an American Sign Language rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who also performed in ASL during Rihanna’s halftime show.

